NBA 2K18 Unveils ‘All-Time Teams’ Cavaliers Roster

2K Sports revealed the full rosters for all 30 NBA teams for a new feature called ‘all-time teams’ on Thursday.

The roster release also came along with a new trailer. Check it out below.

Here’s the Cavs roster (and 2K ratings):

Starters:
Mark Price (91)
Kyrie Irving (91)
LeBron James (99)
Brad Daugherty (89)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas (88)

Reserves:
Kevin Love (87)
Larry Nance (87)
Ron Harper (86)
Terrell Brandon (86)
World B. Free (86)
Campy Russell (86)
Austin Carr (86)
Tyrone Hill (85)
Anderson Varejao (83)
Craig Ehlo (82)

Check out all of the all-time teams, compiled by Uproxx here.

