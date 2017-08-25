Andrew Miller Diagnosed With Patellofemoral Syndrome

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – In a medical update sent by the team, Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller has been diagnosed with Patellofemoral Syndrome after “a follow up examination and multiple opinions.”

Miller will be shut down from throwing for 5-7 days.

“All doctors are encouraged he will respond well to a conservative therapy program,” the release states, “and a more definitive time frame for return will be established once he resumes his throwing program.”

The diagnosis goes along with “associated patellar tendonitis.”

Manager Terry Francona said he was mostly upbeat about the situation because of the doctors’ takes.

“I would say it’s really good news. For all that he’s been through, I think we’re really optimistic and I think the reason we are is because the medical people seem to be so optimistic. I think it showed that they’re doing all the right things.”

Among all the injuries, the Indians do have one luxury in that there is a full month of the season left for players to rehab. They also have a fairly comfortable lead in a subpar division.

“I think I want to get back when I’m ready because I know that’s when I can help,” Miller said. “I think with what I deal with, when I have the pain, it’s difficult to compete at the point where I can help the team. I need to get it right. I think we have time where we will be able to get things to where we want them to be.”

For now, spirits remain high.

“I think everybody feels like he’s going to come back — we’re certainly going to have to work him back — but that he can be that force like that and the knee’s not going to hold him back, and boy will that be nice,” Francona added.