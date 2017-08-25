Former Browns Coach Sam Rutigliano To Receive Humanitarian Award

CLEVELAND (CBS Cleveland) – Former Browns head coach Sam Rutigliano will be honored on Tuesday for his philanthropic work in the community.
Rutigliano will receive the ‘Our Lady of the Wayside’s 13th Annual Starlight Guardian Humanitarian Award’ during a noon luncheon at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven.
“Coach Sam Rutigliano’s strong leadership and tireless commitment to those in need is a wonderful example to everyone throughout Northeast Ohio,” Terry Davis, president/CEO of Our Lady of the Wayside said in a news release announcing the honor.
The event will also honor the community efforts of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters and Indians.
Past recipients of the award include Indians owner Larry Dolan, Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as well as Mike and Sharon Hargrove.
Since 2005, the Starlight benefit has raised nearly $3.3 million dollars benefiting local charities.