Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Mike “Chico” Bormann with the latest on the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay gave her thoughts on Brock Osweiler mentioning the general manager when asked if he will get another chance at the starting quarterback, if DeShone Kizer can do anything to lose the starting QB job against Tampa Bay, If Osweiler could be traded and who could be in danger of getting cut from their performance in this game.