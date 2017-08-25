Report: Cavs Weighing Options Following Isaiah Thomas’ Physical, Kyrie Irving Trade In Jeopardy

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas blockbuster trade could be in jeopardy following Thomas’ physical with the Cavs.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night that the Cavs are “weighing options” regarding completing the Irving deal following the exam of Thomas’ hip that sidelined him for the remainder of the Eastern Conference Finals in May.
If all players do not pass a physical the trade can be voided.
Irving, who requested a trade 6 weeks ago because he no longer wanted to play with LeBron James, was dealt Tuesday night to Boston for the All-Star guard, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.