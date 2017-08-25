Report: Suspended Browns WR Josh Gordon Hopes For September Reinstatement Following Another Rehab Stint

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Josh Gordon hopes to apply for reinstatement again in late September following another stint in rehab.

Gordon checked himself into rehab 2 months ago in cooperation with the NFL according to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report.

It marks the fourth known time that Gordon has sought treatment for substance abuse issues.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that Gordon had sought treatment again during a question and answer forum with Browns fans on Aug. 17 but that no decision on his reinstatement was pending anytime soon.

“He has entered into the program,” Goodell said. “He has obliviously confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect but when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs, and obviously publicly.

“That’s not under active consideration, to my knowledge, at least [it] hasn’t gotten to my desk yet.”

Gordon’s most recent application for reinstatement was denied in March with another opportunity to reapply set for mid to late September.

Gordon, who has missed 43 of the last 48 regular season games due to suspension, hasn’t played a full season for the Browns since his 2012 rookie season due to multiple violations of the league’s drug policies.

Gordon was set to rejoin the Browns last year following a 1-year ban and he spent training camp with the team before serving an additional 4-game suspension at the outset of the 2016 season. As he was set to be reinstated in October he checked himself into rehab amid rumors of another failed test.

The current Browns regime has wavered back and forth in their support of Gordon.

Last fall head coach Hue Jackson used the phrase “time to move on” when Gordon left the team and had his indefinite suspension reinstated. This spring executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown softened the team’s stance and last week was supportive of Gordon’s rehabilitation when following up the commissioners comments with his own.

“I think the most important thing for Josh is for Josh as a young man to get himself to a point where he gets past some of the issues that have prevented him from being able to participate,” Brown said last week, “and once we get to that stage, those questions will be answered in terms of his return to the field. But we care first and foremost in the league about the young man and that’s where the focus will remain until we get to that point.”