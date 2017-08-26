DeShone Kizer, Defense Show Glimpses Of Potential In First Half Against Tampa Bay

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The numbers were unimpressive but DeShone Kizer showed just enough to earn the starting job Sept. 10 against the Steelers.

It should be noted that if the Browns actually had a competent veteran, Kizer probably would sit, but this is the boat they find themselves in so they’ll row with it.

Kizer completed just 6 of 18 passes for 93 yards in the first half but he was not sacked and he showed composure in the pocket on several occasions.

The Browns’ offense started inside their own 20 4 times in the first half and 4 of Kizer’s completions came on third down. He could’ve had a fifth had Kenny Britt been able to catch the ball up the seam inside the 15.

Britt’s drop led to Cody Parkey’s 38-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Kizer wasn’t perfect – as his numbers indicated – and he has a long way to go, but he continues to show glimpses of his potential.

Kizer stared down receivers and finally got burned on a late throw over the middle that got tipped and then intercepted, but that is a teaching moment for the rookie and just one of many he will have this season. Kizer got away with another throw when Rannell Hall played defensive back and was able to prevent a potential pick-6.

Corey Coleman looked like a No. 1 receiver while the rest of the gang continue to do little to impress. Coleman caught 4 of his 8 targets for 66 yards including a pair of third down conversions in the first half and he had a nice diving 32-yard catch inside the Tampa Bay 30 that helped set up the field goal. Kizer did a nice job evading the rush by moving to his left and instead of running found Coleman.

Head coach Hue Jackson was frustrated at halftime when he spoke with 92.3 The Fan mid-day host and News 5 sports director Andy Baskin. Jackson lamented mental mistakes, penalties, missed opportunities and inability to finish drives.

The Browns were flagged 8 times for 51 yards in the first half, including Jamie Collins being caught offsides on a field goal attempt that gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs and false starts by tight end David Njoku and Joe Thomas.

There was plenty for Gregg Williams to like from his defense in the first half.

A few plays after the Collins penalty, Jabrill Peppers picked Jameis Winston off at the goal line and returned it 23 yards. The interception was set up in part thanks to pressure from Myles Garrett.

After both Browns turnovers they forced a 3-and-out. Tampa Bay didn’t convert a single third down in the first half – 0-7 – which was a major problem for the Browns a year ago.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and swatted a pass, linebackers Christian Kirksey had a sack and 6 tackles and Joe Schobert batted down a pass and also had 6 tackles.