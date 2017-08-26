Jim Brown Speaks To Browns About Anthem Prayer Protest; Tells Team Not To Disrespect Country, Flag

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – There was no repeat demonstration in Tampa Bay Saturday night by the Cleveland Browns during the national anthem.

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown made sure of that.

Brown, who has been critical of former 49ers and currently unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests, spoke to the team Saturday afternoon and told them not to disrespect their country or the flag according to the Browns radio network.

Although everyone stood for the anthem in Tampa “a large group stood arm in arm” Saturday night according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

A dozen players knelt and prayed during the anthem Monday night prior to their 10-6 win over the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium drawing heavy criticism from conservative fans who maintain any demonstration during the anthem is disrespectful to the country’s military.

After Monday night’s game tight end Seth DeValve and linebacker Christian Kirskey both tried to explain that their decision to pray was an effort to not show disrespect during the anthem but to pray for the social problems the country finds itself in.

