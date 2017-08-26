UPDATE: Patriots Edelman Done For Season With Torn ACL

After planting awkwardly on his third reception of Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman got up limping and walked to the sideline, holding his knee. Later, he was carted off the field, and the Patriots feared the worst.
Those fears came true as an MRI Saturday morning confirmed Edelman tore his ACL and is done for the season, according to multiple reports.
The Kent State product returned as New England’s leading receiver from their Super Bowl run last season, catching 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns.