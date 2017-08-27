Can Carrasco Help Indians Sweep Royals Sunday Afternoon?

There’s good news and bad news for Cleveland Indians fans heading into this afternoon’s (Aug. 27) series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

First, the bad news: Carlos Carrasco, who had an outstanding first half of the season, has struggled since the All-Star Break, giving up at least 5 earned runs four times since mid-July. That includes his last outing, giving up 6 ER against the Boston Red Sox in an Indians loss.

Now, the good news: The Indians have held the Royals scoreless through the first two games of this series, and the Royals haven’t scored a run in 25 innings. The Indians have outscored Kansas City 8-0 through the series’ first two games.

Carrasco (12-6, 3.95) is 7-6 with a 3.71 ERA in his career against Kansas City. The Royals will counter with southpaw Erik Skoglund (1-1, 5.59), who makes an emergency start in place of Danny Duffy. Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday (Aug. 26) with an impingement in his left elbow.

The Indians head into today’s 1:10 p.m. first pitch with a 6.5 game lead in the AL Central over the Minnesota Twins. The Tribe leads the third-place Royals by eight games.

The Indians are 8-6 against Kansas City this season. Following today’s contest, the two teams face each other four more times, during a four-game series in Cleveland, Sept. 14-17.