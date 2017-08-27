Hue Jackson Names DeShone Kizer Browns Starter, Hopes He Will Be Able To ‘Solve Our QB Issue’

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2017.

They hope he’ll keep the job for years to come.

The move to start the rookie from Notre Dame, which came as little surprise, was announced by head coach Hue Jackson on a conference call with reporters Sunday afternoon.

“DeShone is our starting quarterback,” Jackson said. “He’s earned the right.”

Kizer was selected in the second round – No. 52 overall – in April’s draft and he becomes just the second rookie to open the season as the Browns’ top QB, joining Brandon Weeden in 2012, since 1999.

Kizer becomes the 27th quarterback to start a game for the Browns since 1999 and he’ll also be the 15th different opening day starter since then, a vicious cycle that Jackson and the Browns hope will now come to an end.

Jackson pledged that the team is fully behind Kizer and plans to see the growing pains that come with a rookie through.

“This is not just for the moment,” Jackson said. “We’re going to get with DeShone and ride him through it all. We’ll get through all this.”