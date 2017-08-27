Injured Indians Scheduled For Minor League Starts

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Indians have put together a 12-4 stretch in their last 16, and it has come while a handful of their starters have been on the disabled list.

The good news is that a few of those injured players are nearing a return and will play in rehab starts over the weekend.

Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain) will start in left field Sunday at Erie with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks before playing in back-to-back contests with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and Wednesday. In those contests, the left-hander is expected to DH before returning to the outfield.

Outfielder Abraham Almonte (left hamstring strain) will play in Columbus on Monday.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin (left hamstring strain) pitched 3 2/3 innings in Short-Season A Mahoning Valley on Friday, allowing five runs – just one earned. The 32-year old is set to be activated and start for the big league club on Wednesday against the Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said that the situation gives Tomlin and the team the most room for error.

“We have an off day (Thursday),” he said. “So hopefully we can get the best out of what he does, and if he starts to tire, we can go to our bullpen because we have the day off.”

Righty Danny Salazar (right elbow inflammation) will throw off of flat ground Monday, and his status will be updated by Francona thereafter.

“He’s nearing maybe either a side or a sim game,” the manager added. “I think we are trying to put our heads together with Mickey and the medical staff to see what is in his best interest and where.”