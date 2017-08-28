Daryl Ruiter: This Will Be A Tough Task For DeShone Kizer Because Of The Supporting Cast Around Him

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Saturday night’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Daryl talked about Kenny Britt’s underwhelming performance in a Browns uniform, how there is no turning back from DeShone Kizer now, if the running game will be able to average the same amount of yards per carry as they did last season, what is next for Brock Osweiler with the team, why Jabrill peppers has been so successful, how the play of Joe Schobert and Myles Garrett has shined this preseason and who is in danger of being cut after preseason game number 4.

 

