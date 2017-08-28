How To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Many of you have asked what you can do to support Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts.

Two organizations – American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.

The easiest way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is by making a cash donation, and earmarking that donation to specifically assist the people affected by this disaster. You can make a donation to the American Red Cross at redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Or, make a financial donation to the Salvation by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmyusa.org.

As always, we would encourage you to look for opportunities to partner with local organizations – or chapters of these two charities – to make your impact more meaningful in your community.

Our thoughts are with our staff in Houston, their families and listeners and their city.

Thank you for caring.