Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with all the latest on the Cavaliers and the Kyrie Irving trade. Jason talked about what he has heard so far from both teams, if the compensation could be changed for Kyrie, why the Cavs might not flip the Nets’ pick that they got from Boston because of no LeBron assurance that he is returning after 2018 and If The Cavs could walkaway from the trade.