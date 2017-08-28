Jim Donovan: I Think Joe Haden Is The 3rd Best Cornerback On This Team

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Gregg Williams, Hue Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, Joe Haden, Joe Schobert, Kevin Hogan, Myles Garrett

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the DeShone Kizer Era for Cleveland.  Jim talked about how DeShone looked on Saturday night against Tampa Bay, what the team needs to do at the wide receiver position, where he ranks Joe Haden on the cornerback depth chart, if the defense can be the top in the AFC North and who is better suited as the back up QB.

Jim is also the sports director at WKYC-TV channel 3 and gave his thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade situation.

