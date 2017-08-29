Browns Notes: Emmanuel Ogbah To Seek Help From Teammates For His Hometown Of Houston

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah is heartbroken when he turns on the TV and sees the devastation in Houston, Texas

The rain and flooding in the wake of hurricane Harvey has devastated the region leaving hundreds of thousands stranded and billions of dollars in damage behind.

“It hurts because I grew up in that part I’m seeing on the news and places I’d drive past every day are underwater,” Ogbah said after practice Tuesday. “It’s definitely crazy. I’m praying for those people down there and the families, those victims.”

Ogbah, who is from Nigeria but moved to Houston when he was 9, had an anxious moment when he tried to call his father but couldn’t get through.

“My dad always answers his phone and I called him and I didn’t get no answer,” Ogbah said, “so I kind of panicked a little. Then he called me back and said everybody was OK, so my family was the first people I thought of.”

Ogbah has talked to a few of his teammates, including kicker Zane Gonzalez and receiver Corey Coleman, both natives, about getting together to aid in the relief effort.

“We’re in discussions now, guys around that area, we’re talking with each other, seeing whatever we can do to help,” Ogbah said.

If there is one thing that gives Ogbah hope it’s the pictures and videos of people helping each other.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has raised over $2 million, his team has pledged a million, Rockets owner Les Alexander has pledged $10 million and the Astros will give $4 million towards relief efforts.

“That is what I love about Houston. Us Houstonians, we stand together,” Ogbah said.

Cuts Begin – The Browns terminated the contract of defensive end Cam Johnson and waived free safety Ed Reynolds with an injury designation. On Monday they released offensive lineman Gabe Ikard.

This year the cut down to 75 has been eliminated meaning that teams can have as many as 90 on their rosters until 4 p.m. Saturday when they have to get down to 53.

Jackson declined to say if the Browns will begin to cut players on Friday after the final preseason game or wait until the deadline Saturday.

The Browns roster currently stands at 84.

Injury Report – WR Kenny Britt, DT Danny Shelton, OL Cam Erving, LG Joel Bitonio, LB Xavier Cooper, FB Danny Vitale and CB Howard Wilson did not practice Tuesday.