Celebrating Six Years of 92.3 The Fan

On August 29th, 2011, Cleveland radio history was changed forever. Sports fans all over the city were introduced to the first and only Cleveland FM sports station, 92.3 The Fan.

Over the years, we’ve become the home of the Cleveland Browns and Gladiators and stood by each team through thick and thin.

We’ve met thousands upon thousands of listeners during events such as tailgates and live broadcasts and celebrated them at the Fan Golf Tournament, Fan Bowl, Fan Phenom and Fan Huddle.

We were here for you when LeBron went to Miami and celebrated with you upon his return to Cleveland. We’ve cheered for Hoyer and Manziel and kept our optimism high. We’ve witnessed a history-making Cavaliers championship, an Indians playoff run and World Series attempt all in one year. We’ve seen the Gladiators destroy competition time and time again.

It’s hard to believe how much has happened in six short years. The future is bright, Cleveland. We’re glad to be experiencing it all with you.

Take a look back at some of our favorite moments:

Here’s how Twitter is celebrating:

