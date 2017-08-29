Celebrating Six Years of 92.3 The Fan

On August 29th, 2011, Cleveland radio history was changed forever. Sports fans all over the city were introduced to the first and only Cleveland FM sports station, 92.3 The Fan.

Over the years, we’ve become the home of the Cleveland Browns and Gladiators and stood by each team through thick and thin.

We’ve met thousands upon thousands of listeners during events such as tailgates and live broadcasts and celebrated them at the Fan Golf Tournament, Fan Bowl, Fan Phenom and Fan Huddle.

We were here for you when LeBron went to Miami and celebrated with you upon his return to Cleveland. We’ve cheered for Hoyer and Manziel and kept our optimism high. We’ve witnessed a history-making Cavaliers championship, an Indians playoff run and World Series attempt all in one year. We’ve seen the Gladiators destroy competition time and time again.

It’s hard to believe how much has happened in six short years. The future is bright, Cleveland. We’re glad to be experiencing it all with you.

Take a look back at some of our favorite moments:

LeBron

92.3 The Fan Presents The Fan BOWL - February 26, 2017 (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

92.3 The Fan Golf Outing awards banquet and ceremony - June 2, 2017 (photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)

Fan Phenom

John O'Hurley (7) Actor John O'Hurley in studio with Baskin & Phelps (credit: Chris J Allen/92.3 The Fan)

Slider & Andy Baskin

Golf

Sinbad on-air with Bull & Fox - June 23, 2017 Sinbad (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Stipe Miocic Visits 92.3 The Fan With Ken Carman and Anthony Lima - March 31, 2017 (photo credit Samantha Severo/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Hooley House - 03.20.14 (26) Andy Baskin, Jeff Phelps and Ken Carman live from the Hooley House in Westlake to kick off the college basketball tournament courtesy of Bud Light (credit: Chris J Allen)

Feed The Need at Town Hall - November 22, 2016 (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Bull & Fox Clevelander (23)

Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Parade 2016 Cavs guard J.R. Smith stands atop a truck and salutes the hundreds of thousands of fans that lined East 9th street Wednesday. / (Photo credit: CBS Cleveland staff)

Shaq and Dustin Fox in the 92.3 The Fan studio credit Dustin Fox's instagram

Fan Huddle

92.3 The Fan Golf Outing at Mallard Creek - June 2, 2017 92.3 The Fan Golf Outing at Mallard Creek - June 2, 2017

92.3 The Fan & Bud Light Tailgate  November 20, 2016 (photo credit Pumpkin Nation/Eric Hanson/EMH Photography 2016)

Sinbad on-air with Bull & Fox - June 23, 2017 Sinbad with Bull and Fox (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Bull & Fox at The Clevelander - October 26, 2016 (photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)

92.3 The Fan & Bud Light Tailgate  November 27, 2016 (photo credit EMH Photography 2016 Eric Hanson)

92.3 The Fan & Bud Light Tailgate (19) (credit: Chris J Allen/ 92.3 The Fan)

Fan Phenom (16) Fan Phenom sponsored by Labatt Blue at the Hard Rock Rocksino on June 28, 2014 (credit: Stacie Schmidt/CBS Cleveland)

Stipe Miocic and Alistair Overeem In Studio With Bull And Fox Credit: Erin Fox / CBS Radio

Bull & Fox Clevelander (19)

Here’s how Twitter is celebrating:

6 years ago today @923TheFan went on the air. I remember being so amped up before the first show that I couldn't even sit down…. — Adam the Bull (@AdamtheBullFAN) August 29, 2017

…thanks to all the great fans that have supported us since the beginning and to the many that have joined along the way! @BullandFox — Adam the Bull (@AdamtheBullFAN) August 29, 2017

Still have my first 20/20 copy from 6 years ago when @923TheFan hit the airwaves. Bruce Chen had mowed down a CLE lineup ft/ Matt Laporta. — Chris Fillar (@ItsFillar) August 29, 2017

When @923TheFan hit the airwaves Colt McCoy was #Browns starting QB & Pat Shurmur was the coach. 3 head coaches & 14 starting QBs later… — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 29, 2017