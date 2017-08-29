Chris Fedor: Boston Is Going To Have To Add A Sweetener To Get The Kyrie Trade Approved

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com & 923 The Fan joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cavs. Chris talked about what it will take to get the trade between the Cavs and the Celtics approved by Thursday, if he thinks Koby Altman is intentionally stalling things because he knew that Isaiah Thomas’ hip wouldn’t pass a physical and if they could find a better trade elsewhere.
Chris also gave his thoughts on the Browns naming DeShone Kizer the starting QB and why he thinks Kizer got the nod.