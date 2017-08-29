Cleveland Connection: Cleveland Classical Guitar Society

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Established in 2002 by a group of amateur classical guitarists with a passion for sharing their music and exploring their art form, the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society (CCGS), eager to extend this passion to the broader community, first began presenting performances for the public by highly acclaimed classical guitarists in 2009. The well regarded International Series, as it is now known, brings world renowned musicians to Cleveland and, in its most recent season, drew nearly 1,300 audience members to performances at Plymouth Church UCC in Shaker Heights, a venue known for its timeless aesthetics and excellent acoustics. Two years after launching the International Series, recognizing the limited opportunities for music and arts instruction in Cleveland public schools, CCGS launched an educational program aimed at providing primarily urban youth in Northeast Ohio with the much-needed opportunity to learn music, play the guitar, and perform alongside their peers. More info HERE!
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.