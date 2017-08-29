Lawyer Fred Nance On The Possibility Of The Cavs Staying After Arena Renovations Have Been Cancelled “The Chances Have Been Dramatically Reduced As A Result Of This”

Yesterday Cleveland Cavaliers owner Daniel Gilbert killed a $140 million deal to renovate Quicken Loans Arena which lead to a conversation between Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on what this means for the team going forward.  During the talk, Fred Nance of Squire Patton Boggs, the law firm picked by Cuyahoga County as bond counsel for Quicken Loans Arena renovations, called in to clear up a few things that might have been missed in the conversation.  Fred’s call begins at the 8:45 mark of the podcast.

