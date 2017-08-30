Browns Trade OL Cameron Erving To Kansas City

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Hours after releasing Joe Haden the Browns dumped another first round pick.

Offensive lineman Cameron Erving was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2018 fifth round pick Wednesday.

Erving, who was selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, struggled in his 2 seasons with the Browns as the team tried to play him at a variety of positions with little to no impact.

Erving had 2 years and $3.01 million left on his rookie deal.

The trade was the 16th made by executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown since January of 2016.

The Browns now have a total of 13 picks for the 2018 NFL Draft.

