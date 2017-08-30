Bud Shaw: Even If LeBron Doesn’t Leave Next Season, The Cavs Still Have To Get Younger

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports. Bud gave his thoughts on the Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving trade, if he thinks the deals should be done as is or if the Celtics need to add more, what the Cavs need to do going forward and if he is disappointed that the Quicken Loans renovation deal didn’t get done.

Bud also answer the question “Is this the best we’re going to feel about the Browns all year?” and which Indians roster he would take into this postseason.