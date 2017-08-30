CB Joe Haden To Sign With Steelers Following Release From Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Joe Haden will be at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

He’ll be dressed in black and gold.

Haden is set to sign a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers that includes $7 million guaranteed this season according to ESPN after being released by the Browns on Wednesday morning.

The contract takes the Browns off the hook for the remaining $4 million in guaranteed money that was left on the extension he signed in 2014 and also lowers Cleveland’s dead cap liability for Haden for 2017 and 2018.

Haden’s father confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. He is traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina where he will take a physical and meet up with the Steelers prior to their preseason finale against the Panthers Thursday night.

For Haden it is the ultimate trade up: escape the woebegone, expected to remain in last place Browns for their rivals, the Steelers, who are expected to dominate the AFC North again this year.