Suspension For Bengals LB Burfict Reduced To 3 Games

By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cincinnati Bengals, NFL, Vontaze Burfict
Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had his NFL suspension reduced from five to three games for his egregious hit on a Chiefs running back during a preseason game.

During the second preseason game, Burfict leveled running back Anthony Sherman on a pass play when he wasn’t the intended target.

Burfict appealed and had two games shaved off the punishment. He’ll miss home games against the Ravens and Texans and a road game with the Packers. He’ll be eligible to return for a game in Cleveland on Oct. 1.

It’s the second straight season he’s suspended for the first three games. He was suspended last season for his hit to Antonio Brown’s head during a 2015 playoff loss to the Steelers.

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen