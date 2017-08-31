Kyrie Irving Says Thank You To Cleveland In Goodbye Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics officially completed their trade on Wednesday night to send all-star PG Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.
The Cavs received PG Isaiah Thomas, F Jae Crowder, and two draft picks as compensation.
Irving was drafted first overall by the Cavs in the 2011 NBA Draft, was a 4x all-star, all-star game MVP, and hit arguably the biggest shot in Cavs history in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Earlier this summer, a report leaked that said Irving wanted out of Cleveland. He wanted to get traded before the season started – and got his request. So Irving’s exit comes with mixed emotions for fans.
On Thursday – Kyrie posted a video saying thank you to all the Cavs fans, the Cleveland front office, and more. You can watch the video above.
Here’s the text from Irving’s Instagram post:
My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences. The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that’s what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I’ve met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. “The journey is always the Reward”
