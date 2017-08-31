Projecting The Browns’ Final 53-Man Roster

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns along with the rest of the NFL did not trim their rosters from 90 to 75 this week.
They’ll go right from 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. eastern.
The Browns got a head start and have already dropped 8 players through cuts and trades including the release of veterans Desmond Bryant and Joe Haden.
Here’s our projection of how we think the Browns 53-man roster will shake out when the dust settles this weekend.
OFFENSE (23)
WR: 19 Corey Coleman 81, Rashard Higgins 82, 16 Rannell Hall
LT: 73 Joe Thomas, 78 Rod Johnson
LG: 75 Joel Bitonio
C: 64 JC Tretter, 62 Austin Reiter
RG: 70 Kevin Zeitler, 77 John Greco
RT: 72 Shon Coleman 74
TE: 86 Randall Telfer, 87 Seth DeValve, 85 David Njoku
WR: 18 Kenny Britt 80, Ricardo Louis, (waiver wire/trade)
QB: 7 DeShone Kizer, 6 Cody Kessler
RB: 34 Isaiah Crowell, 29 Duke Johnson Jr., 27 Matthew Dayes
FB: 40 Danny Vitale
DEFENSE (27)
DE: 95 Myles Garrett, 91 Tyrone Holmes
DT: 93 Trevon Coley, 99 Caleb Brantley
DT: 55 Danny Shelton, 98 Jamie Meder, 65 Larry Ogunjobi
DE: 90 Emmanuel Ogbah, 94 Carl Nassib, 44 Nate Orchard
WILL: 58 Christian Kirksey, 54 Dominique Alexander
MIKE: 53 Joe Schobert, (waiver wire)
SAM: 51 Jamie Collins Sr., (waiver wire)
CB: 35 Jason McCourty, 20 Briean Boddy-Calhoun
CB: 21 Jamar Taylor, 26 Marcus Burley, 31 Trey Caldwell
S: 24 Ibraheim Campbell, 25 Calvin Pryor III
S: 22 Jabrill Peppers, 30 Derrick Kindred, 43 Kai Nacua
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
P: 4 Britton Colquitt
K: 5 Zane Gonzalez
H: 4 Britton Colquitt
KR: 22 Jabrill Peppers
PR: 22 Jabrill Peppers, 16 Rannell Hall
S: 47 Charley Hughlett
IR: LB Tank Carder, CB Howard Wilson
Practice squad eligible: WR Taylor McNamara, WR Nate Iese, DE Karter Schult, LB Kenneth Olugbode, LB B.J. Bello, LB Ladell Fleming, CB Channing Stribling, CB Najee Murray, CB ALvin Hill, S J.D. Harmon, QB Kevin Hogan