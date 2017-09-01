First Round of Browns’ Cuts Drop Roster to 65

They say the first cut is the deepest but there were no real surprises as the Browns cut the roster down to 65 before the final cut Saturday.
Defensive back Howard Wilson was placed on the PUP/Reserve List after breaking his knee cap in rookie training camp.
The Browns terminated the contracts of WR Josh Boyce and DL Brandon Thompson while waiving receivers Mario Alford, Rasheed Bailey, and Richard Mullaney; defensive backs Christian Bryant, Trey Caldwell, J.D. Harmon, Alvin Hill, and Channing Stribling; linebackers B.J. Bello and Ladell Fleming; tight ends Nate Iese and Taylor McNamara; offensive lineman Kitt O’Brien; defensive line Karter Schult; and running back Brandon Wilds.
The final roster will have to be at 53 Saturday at 4 PM.
In list form:
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP):
DB Howard Wilson
Terminated contract:
WR Josh Boyce
DL Brandon Thompson
Waived:
WR Mario Alford
WR Rasheed Bailey
LB B.J. Bello
DB Christian Bryant
DB Trey Caldwell
LB Ladell Fleming
DB J.D. Harmon
DB Alvin Hill
TE Nate Iese
TE Taylor McNamara
WR Richard Mullaney
OL Kitt O’Brien
DL Karter Schult
DB Channing Stribling
RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)