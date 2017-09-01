Indians Sweep Tigers in Doubleheader 10-0, Win 9th Straight

By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Roberto Perez

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Cleveland Indians swept a day-night doubleheader, routing the Detroit Tigers 10-0 Friday for their ninth straight win.

The AL Central-leading Indians won the opener 3-2 on Francisco Lindor’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning.

Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5).

Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. In three starts against the Tigers this year — all wins — he has given up one run in 18 innings.

Buck Farmer (3-2) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in three-plus innings.

