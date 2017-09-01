T.J. Zuppe: It Would Be Difficult To Put Anyone Else In The 3rd Spot Of The Rotation Besides Trevor Bauer

T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest with the Cleveland Indians.
T.J. talked about the Houston Astros adding Justin Verlander and if that could be a roadblock to the Tribe returning to the World Series.
T.J. also told Ken and Anthony if he thinks the Indians can make it back with a less than 100% Andrew Miller, if Trevor Bauer staying off of social media has helped his season, what the future holds for Francisco Mejia and how Jason Kipnis could be used going forward.