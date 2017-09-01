T.J. Zuppe: It Would Be Difficult To Put Anyone Else In The 3rd Spot Of The Rotation Besides Trevor Bauer

Filed Under: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians, Francisco Mejia, Houston Astros, Jason Kipnis, Justin Verlander, Trevor Bauer

T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest with the Cleveland Indians.

T.J. talked about the Houston Astros adding Justin Verlander and if that could be a roadblock to the Tribe returning to the World Series.

T.J. also told Ken and Anthony if he thinks the Indians can make it back with a less than 100% Andrew Miller,  if Trevor Bauer staying off of social media has helped his season, what the future holds for Francisco Mejia and how Jason Kipnis could be used going forward.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen