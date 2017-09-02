Browns Get Down To Initial 53, More Moves On The Way

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns trimmed their roster down to the mandated 53 Saturday at 4 p.m. but they aren’t done tweaking it yet.

Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and the personnel department will pour through hundreds of players who were released Saturday to see who might be able to fill in a few weak spots.

The Browns hold the first priority on waiver claims and last year, Cleveland claimed 5 players, including 3 who made this year’s initial roster.

“Waivers and claiming a player sounds really nice but you don’t have a familiarity you have versus a guy you’re going to have to get rid of on your roster, so there’s some risk involved,” Brown said. “We do a lot of diligence, our pro groups are always tremendously well-prepared and organized so it’ll be a long night and morning but hopefully we can find some young guys who can help us on our roster.”

The Browns elected to start with 3 quarterbacks – DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan – as well as keep 10 offensive linemen, defensive linemen and defensive backs.

All 10 2017 draft picks made the team, although Howard Wilson will start the year on PUP, 21 of the 53 players were added in 2017 and 42 of 53 players have been added since 2016.

Here’s how the current roster breaks down.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3): DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan

Running backs (3): Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr., Matthew Dayes

Fullback (1): Danny Vitale

Wide receivers (5): Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Sammie Coates, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins

Tight ends (3): Randall Telfer, Seth DeValve, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (10): Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Shon Coleman, Rod Johnson, Marcus Martin, Spencer Drango, Austin Reiter, Zach Sterup

Defense (25)

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton, Trevon Coley, Emmanuel Ogbah, Caleb Brantley, Tyrone Holmes, Jamie Meder, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi, Nate Orchard

Linebackers (5): Jamie Collins Sr., Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, Dominique Alexander, James Burgess

Defensive backs (10): Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Jason McCourty, Marcus Burley, Darius Hillary, Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred, Ibraheim Campbell, Calvin Pryor III, Kai Nacua

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez

Punter (1): Britton Colquitt

Long snapper (1): Charley Hughlett