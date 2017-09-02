Browns Give Steelers Pick For Justin Gilbert Back For WR Sammie Coates

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns turned to their division rivals for help at receiver Saturday.

Cleveland acquired Sammie Coates and gave back the 2018 sixth round pick they got for cornerback Justin Gilbert last year while also adding a 2019 seventh round pick.

It was the third trade in 5 years between the 2 teams.

Coates, a third-round pick in 2015 out of Auburn, is a reclamation project for senior offensive assistant Al Saunders and the Browns. He had 22 catches for 446 yards and 2 touchdowns in 20 games, 5 starts, for the Steelers over his first 2 seasons but a pair of broken fingers and a recent knee scope set him back.

Pittsburgh signed former Browns cornerback Joe Haden on Thursday hours after he was released.

The Browns and Steelers will open the season Sept. 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium.