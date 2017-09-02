Tracking The Browns’ Road To Their 53-Man Roster

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns had until 4 p.m. Saturday to reduce their roster to 53.
After making 18 moves Friday, they began the day at 65 but 92.3 The Fan confirmed that Brock Osweiler, offensive lineman John Greco, defensive tackle Xavier Cooper and kicker Cody Parkey would be cut Saturday.
Here are the moves made this week to get to 53:
Monday
Waived: OL Gabe Ikard
Tuesday
Terminated contract: DL Cam Johnson
Waived: DB Ed Reynolds II (injury designation)
Wednesday
Terminated contract: CB Joe Haden
Traded: OL Cameron Erving to Kansas City for 2018 5th round pick
Friday
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP): DB Howard Wilson
Terminated contract: WR Josh Boyce, DL Brandon Thompson
Waived: WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, LB Ladell Fleming, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, OL Kitt O’Brien, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling, RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)
Saturday
Terminated contract: QB Brock Osweiler, OL John Greco
Waived: RB Terrence Magee, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Payton, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Rannell Hall, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kenneth Olugbode, DB Najee Murray, K Cody Parkey
Injured reserve/designated to return: OL Rod Johnson (expected move via Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
Acquired WR Sammie Coates from Puttsburgh along with 2019 7th round pick for 2018 6th round pick (originally acquired in the 2016 Justin Gilbert trade)