Browns Claim 5 Off Waivers Including Pair Of Receivers And A Quarterback

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns claimed 5 players off of waivers Sunday afternoon including a pair of receivers and a quarterback.

Cleveland was awarded receivers Reggie Davis (Atlanta) and Kasen Williams (Seattle) along with defensive back Michael Jordan (LA Rams), defensive tackle T.Y. McGill (Indianapolis) and quarterback Josh Woodrum (Baltimore).

The Browns have yet to announce the 5 corresponding roster moves but it stands to reason that either Cody Kessler or Kevin Hogan will be cut. They could cut Hogan and put him on the practice squad should he clear waivers. Cornerback Howard Wilson is also expected to be placed on injured reserve meaning the team would still need to make 3 more corresponding moves.

Former Browns kicker Cody Parkey was claimed by Miami and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper was claimed by San Francisco. The remaining players cut Saturday cleared waivers and are now free agents.

By virtue of finishing with the worst record in 2016, Cleveland has top priority on waiver claims to start the season.