Indians Go For 11 Wins In A Row In Series Finale With Tigers

Whether it’s home or away, night or day, the Cleveland Indians just keep on winning.
The AL Central’s top team heads into this afternoon’s 1:10 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers winners of 10 straight, including defeating the Tigers at Comerica Park the previous three games by a combined score of 18-4.
Indians starter Josh Tomlin looks to build upon the team’s recent good fortunes, but the jury is out on how he’ll perform, as he makes his first start in a month since coming off the DL with a strained left hamstring. On the year, Tomlin is 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA.
The Tigers will trot to the mound lefthander Chad Bell, who is making his first Major League start. He’s made 19 appearances out of the bullpen.
The Indians, currently 79-56, have an eight game lead in the AL Central over the second-place Minnesota Twins. The Indians have 27 regular season games remaining.