Tracking The Browns’ Road To Their 53-Man Roster

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns reduced their roster to 53 after making 14 move Saturday including a trade with the Steelers for receiver Sammie Coates.
On Sunday the team claimed 5 players off of waivers, cut 5 others and signed their first 4 to the practice squad.
Here are the moves that were made this week to get to the initial 53:
Monday
Waived: OL Gabe Ikard
Tuesday
Terminated contract: DL Cam Johnson
Waived: DB Ed Reynolds II (injury designation)
Wednesday
Terminated contract: CB Joe Haden
Traded: OL Cameron Erving to Kansas City for 2018 5th round pick
Friday
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP): DB Howard Wilson
Terminated contract: WR Josh Boyce, DL Brandon Thompson
Waived: WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, LB Ladell Fleming, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, OL Kitt O’Brien, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling, RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)
Saturday
Terminated contract: QB Brock Osweiler, OL John Greco
Waived: RB Terrence Magee, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Payton, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Rannell Hall, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kenneth Olugbode, DB Najee Murray, K Cody Parkey
Acquired WR Sammie Coates from Puttsburgh along with 2019 7th round pick for 2018 6th round pick (originally acquired in the 2016 Justin Gilbert trade)
Sunday
Claimed off waivers: WR Reggie Davis (Atlanta), DB Michael Jordan (LA Rams), DL T.Y. McGill (Indianapolis), WR Kasen Williams (Seattle) and QB Josh Woodrum (Baltimore)
Waived: WR Rashard Higgins, DB Darius Hillary, DL Tyrone Holmes and DB Kai Nacua
Terminated contract: DB Marcus Burley
Signed to practice squad: TE J.P. Holtz, LB Deon King, RB Terrence Magee and DB Najee Murray