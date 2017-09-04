Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Set To Begin Hip Rehab This Week

Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA

By: Kyle Boone – @kyleboonecbs

Cleveland’s newly-acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas comes with a small bit of baggage. The former Boston Celtic injured his hip at the end of the 2016-17 postseason and eventually cut his season short, a major reason for the last-minute snag in the Kyrie Irving-to-Boston blockbuster trade.

Although Thomas has maintained that he would be back by training camp and ready for the season, other reports have bucked that notion. And while his timetable for a return remains uncertain, we do know that his rehab will begin soon.

According to cleveland.com, “soon” is Tuesday, as Thomas will reportedly begin hip rehab with team doctors and training staff after the Labor Day holiday.

Although there is uncertainty surrounding his return, Thomas has remained optimistic that he can return to his All-Star level form he was in a season ago with the Celtics. And at just 28-years-old, he remains highly motivated to perform at the highest level as he enters a new situation in Cleveland in the final year of his contract.

