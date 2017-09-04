Tracking The Browns’ Road To Their 53-Man Roster

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns reduced their roster to 53 after making 14 move Saturday including a trade with the Steelers for receiver Sammie Coates.

On Sunday the team claimed 5 players off of waivers, cut 5 others and signed their first 4 to the practice squad.

Here are the moves that were made this week to get to the initial 53:

Monday

Waived: OL Gabe Ikard

Tuesday

Terminated contract: DL Cam Johnson

Waived: DB Ed Reynolds II (injury designation)

Wednesday

Terminated contract: CB Joe Haden

Traded: OL Cameron Erving to Kansas City for 2018 5th round pick

Friday

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP): DB Howard Wilson

Terminated contract: WR Josh Boyce, DL Brandon Thompson

Waived: WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, LB Ladell Fleming, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, OL Kitt O’Brien, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling, RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)

Saturday

Terminated contract: QB Brock Osweiler, OL John Greco

Waived: RB Terrence Magee, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Payton, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Rannell Hall, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kenneth Olugbode, DB Najee Murray, K Cody Parkey

Acquired WR Sammie Coates from Puttsburgh along with 2019 7th round pick for 2018 6th round pick (originally acquired in the 2016 Justin Gilbert trade)

Sunday

Claimed off waivers: WR Reggie Davis (Atlanta), DB Michael Jordan (LA Rams), DL T.Y. McGill (Indianapolis), WR Kasen Williams (Seattle) and QB Josh Woodrum (Baltimore)

Waived: WR Rashard Higgins, DB Darius Hillary, DL Tyrone Holmes and DB Kai Nacua

Terminated contract: DB Marcus Burley

Signed to practice squad: TE J.P. Holtz, LB Deon King, RB Terrence Magee and DB Najee Murray

Monday

Claimed off waivers: OL Zach Banner (Indianapolis)

Placed in injured reserve: OL Rod Johnson (knee)

Signed to practice squad LB B.J. Bello and OL Travis Averill

Released DB Ed Reynolds II from injured reserve.

Here’s how the current active 53-man roster looks.

Offense (27)

Quarterbacks (4): DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan, Josh Woodrum

Running backs (3): Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr., Matthew Dayes

Fullback (1): Danny Vitale

Wide receivers (6): Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Sammie Coates, Ricardo Louis, Reggie Davis, Kasen Williams

Tight ends (3): Randall Telfer, Seth DeValve, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (10): Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Shon Coleman, Zach Banner, Marcus Martin, Spencer Drango, Austin Reiter, Zach Sterup

Defense (23)

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton, Trevon Coley, Emmanuel Ogbah, Caleb Brantley, Jamie Meder, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi, Nate Orchard, T.Y. McGill

Linebackers (5): Jamie Collins Sr., Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, Dominique Alexander, James Burgess

Defensive backs (8): Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Jason McCourty, Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred, Ibraheim Campbell, Calvin Pryor III, Michael Jordan

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez

Punter (1): Britton Colquitt

Long snapper (1): Charley Hughlett