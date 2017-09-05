Cleveland Police Chief, Union, Disagree Over Browns Protest

By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 06: A view of the fly over during the National Anthem before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland police chief is disputing comments by the police union president regarding protests by Cleveland Browns’ players during the national anthem.

Unions representing Cleveland police and paramedics say they won’t hold a large American flag before the Cleveland Browns’ season opener because of previous player protests.

Cleveland chief Calvin Williams said Sunday it’s not accurate that Cleveland officers are against participating in Browns’ events.

Williams said the department continues to communicate with the Cleveland Browns organization.

Williams says protect the rights of citizens to express views protected by the First Amendment no matter the issue.

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem before a preseason home game last month, angering the unions.

The Browns’ protests are part of a social-consciousness movement.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen