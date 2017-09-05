Indians Activate Salazar, Recall Naquin and Armstrong

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have activated RHP Danny Salazar (right elbow inflammation) from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Tuesday. OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Shawn Armstrong were also recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Salazar has been on the DL since August 21st, his second stint. Following activation from his first stretch on the DL, the righty was 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA, allowing 11 earned over 37 innings, before his latest arm issues.
Naquin posted a .298 mark at over 80 games with the Clippers, adding 14 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. He batted .323 (64-198) against righties, .306 (45-147) with men on base and .313 (25-80) with runners in scoring position. He is 5-for-25 at the major league level.
Armstrong is being promoted for the ninth time this season, sporting a 4.76 ERA over 22 1/3 innings with the big league club.