Jose Ramirez Named American League Player Of The Week

Cleveland Indians all-star infielder Jose Ramirez has been named the AL player of the week after going 15-29 (.517) at the plate last week, with 12 extra-base hits, including a record 5 in a game on Sunday against the Tigers.

In the game in Detroit, Ramirez tied a Major League record with five extra-base hits in a single game.

The award is Jose’s second player of the week honors of the season, having previously won back in mid-June.

Ramirez also leads the majors with 47 doubles this season. He’s tied for second in the bigs with 76 extra base hits, which 23 home runs.

The Indians are currently in the middle of a 12-game win streak. Cleveland will try to extend the streak to 13 Tuesday night in Chicago against the White Sox. The club record is 14, set last year.

