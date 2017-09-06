Charles Davis: I Like What Cleveland Is Doing, They Are Taking A Swing And Connecting With Acquisitions

Best Football Bars In ClevelandAfter a fascinating 1-15 record last season (barely avoiding a massive “perfect season” parade by disgruntled fans) the Cleveland Browns are back. With some creative trades, acquisitions and high draft picks the team is eager to prove themselves this year. While thousands of fans will hike into First Energy Stadium and brave the unpredictable Lake Erie weather, even more of those loyal to the orange and brown will seek out their favorite watering hole where they can watch the games in relative comfort with food and drink within arm’s reach. Listed below are some of the lesser known gathering locals for the greatest fans in the NFL.