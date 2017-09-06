Charles Davis: I Like What Cleveland Is Doing, They Are Taking A Swing And Connecting With Acquisitions

NFL of FOX analyst Charles Davis joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns. Charles gave his thoughts on the team’s draft picks and how they bolstered their offensive line in the offseason, what he thinks about the Browns cutting Joe Haden and trading Cam Erving.
Davis also ponders if the Browns are disrespected by the rest of the league in terms of giving former players second chances and what it’s like to be one of the voices of the Madden video game franchise.
Charles also gave his thoughts on Ohio State and if the are legitimate National Championship contender.