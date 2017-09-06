Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Injures Ankle Wednesday, Status For Opener Now Unknown

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – A few hours after saying that “You shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down,” Myles Garrett himself went down.

Garrett left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury head coach Hue Jackson announced rekindling fears of another dose of bad luck for what seems to be a cursed franchise.

“He didn’t finish today so we will see where we are,” Jackson said.

Jackson didn’t think it was the same ankle that Garrett had been having problems with last year and in the spring but he declined to provide any other specifics about the injury.

Jackson did little to calm anyone’s fears that it could be significant.

“We will see. I don’t want to make medical decisions,” Jackson said. “I am not very good at them so we will see where we are as we move through the week.”

Earlier on Wednesday Garrett stood by his desire to bring down Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and looked forward to his first regular season game, which might now be on hold.

“That is fine. They might come after me, but there are other guys they have to pay attention to on the D line, as well, and on the defense,” Garrett said. “They don’t just have to worry about me.”

Question now is, will he even be available?

Just the Browns’ luck.

Lethal Leaper – New Browns receiver Kasen Williams was understandably surprised when he didn’t make the Seahawks and was released Saturday. He was just as surprised to land in Cleveland.

“I was definitely shocked,” Williams said. “That was the last thing that I was thinking based off of the preseason that I had, but at the end of the day, I couldn’t control the decision that they made. I was just ready to move on and go play for a team that saw me as the guy that I think I am.”

Williams was 1 of 3 receivers the Browns added over the weekend in an effort to add some dynamic playmaking ability to a receiving corps that did little to impress during training camp and the preseason.

“When the ball is in the air, I do have a mentality of going and getting it,” Williams said. “Some would say I am not the fastest guy in the world, but if you throw the ball up, I am definitely going to try to come down with it as best as I can. That is what I bring to the table – a big body guy, a big receiver that uses his body well and is able to go get the ball.”

Williams gave the Browns a preview of his ability with a nice catch during Wednesday’s practice according to Jackson.

“He went and made one of those plays today in practice so it is something he does all of the time,” Jackson said. “I saw it again today so he has a talent for that. I am glad he is on our football team.”

Stamp Of Approval – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised the top of the Browns draft class during his weekly conference call with Cleveland reporters, including Garrett.

“Those guys don’t need an endorsement from me,” Tomlin said. “They are worthy of their draft positions, and they have proven that. I have a lot of respect for those guys and preparing to compete against them this weekend. They are talented, talented guys. You can throw [Jabrill] Peppers into that discussion, as well.”

Numbers Game – Cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Derrick Kindred switched their numbers for the upcoming season. Kindred changed from 30 to 26 and McCourty picks up No. 30 after trading in 35.

As for the new guys, receiver Samie Coates will wear No. 1, receiver Reggie Davis 11, receiver Kasen Williams 82, offensive lineman Zach Banner 77, defensive back Michael Jordan 41 and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill will be 97.

Injury Report – DNP: LT Joe Thomas (knee); LIMITED: LG Joel Bitonio (knee), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DL Nate Orchard (groin), DT Danny Shelton (knee), FB Danny Vitale (ankle); FULL: DL Caleb Brantley (finger), WR Kenny Britt (knee), OL Marcus Martin (toe)TE Randall Telfer (knee)