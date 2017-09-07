Cavaliers Mum On ‘Non-Surgical’ Approach To Thomas’s Hip

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 the Fan) – Cavaliers first-year General Manager Koby Altman was peppered with questions about new point guard Isaiah Thomas’s injured hip at the team’s introductory press conference on Thursday.

Altman refused to go into detail about the most interesting hip in sports, allowing for more doubts to arise, but not many answers. The one bit of detail that the GM did release was that the team’s approach to Thomas’s injury would be ‘non-surgical.’

The new leader of the Cavs’ front office said he refused to let the introduction of Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic be ‘the Isaiah Thomas hip press conference.’ As questions about the injury poured in, Altman continued to punt, refusing to put a timeline on the matter.

“Our responsibility is to get him back to 100 percent,” Altman said. “That’s our goal, and our performance team…has mapped out a great plan, a multi-faceted plan to really attack this thing. Isaiah is deeply committed to that.”

The 34-year old would not address whether or not he and his staff had a planned return date for Thomas, veiling the information or lack thereof under the idea of placing undue pressure on the point guard.

Thomas re-aggravated “right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear” against the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Altman re-iterated that his team will be fine in the interim with the addition of former MVP Derrick Rose and veteran Jose Calderon. But Rose has averaged just 48 games played per season since missing the 2012-13 campaign, and Calderon averaged 13.1 minutes per game in his age-35 season.

The 28-year old Thomas made his first ever All-NBA second team while scoring 28.9 points per contest in 76 games last season.