Myles Garrett Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain; Out ‘A Couple Of Weeks’

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s first NFL sack will have to wait.

His first NFL game too.

Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and his status will be re-evaluated “in a couple of weeks” the Browns said Thursday morning.

Garrett suffered the injury to his right foot during Wednesday’s practice and was unable to continue.

This is the second injury for Garrett since the Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He suffered a lateral foot sprain in May causing him to sit out the last 2 weeks of OTAs and minicamp in June.

It also marks the second consecutive year that the Browns’ top draft choice suffered a major injury forcing him to miss significant time. Last year receiver Corey Coleman, who was selected 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, broke his right thumb and missed 6 weeks.

Garrett is looking at a similar timetable.

High ankle sprains typically take 4-6 weeks to recover but last season at Texas A&M Garrett missed 2 weeks with a high ankle sprain to his right foot but played the rest of the season with the injury.

With Garrett out, Carl Nassib or Nate Orchard is expected to start opposite of left defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in place of Garrett. Orchard is listed next on the depth chart behind Garrett.

The injury to Garrett forced the Browns to make a roster move as the team signed defensive end Tyrone Holmes and released offensive lineman Zach Sterup.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Holmes joined the Browns his rookie season via waivers after final roster cuts in 2016 and appeared in 11 games where he registered 5 tackles with 1 sack. This preseason, he logged 9 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.