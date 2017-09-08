7-Year-Old Girl Wants To Throw Out First Pitch In Every Ballpark

Ryan Mayer

Sometimes, the sports world can bring you a story that reminds you of just how strong and determined humanity can be. This week, the story of 7-year-old Hailey Dawson made its rounds on the internet thanks to a video from Bleacher Report. Due to a rare disease, Hailey was born without three fingers on her right hand. But, she hasn’t let that stop her from playing baseball because, thanks to a 3-D printed hand that she’s able to control with the flick of her wrist, she has learned to play despite her deficiency.

She has also set a big goal for herself. Hailey wants to throw out the first pitch at every major league ballpark.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

Immediately after the video was posted by Bleacher Report, official MLB team accounts began responding in an attempt to make Hailey’s dream come true.

sometimes twitter is really good pic.twitter.com/sWzoEIDcEG — Nats Squid (@NatsSquid) September 7, 2017

Looks like Hailey’s going to have a lot of throwing to do in the near future. She has already accomplished her goal at at least one park as she threw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.