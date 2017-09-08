Indians Young Role Players Extending Window Of Streak

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians won their club record 15th straight game on Thursday, and won Northeast-Ohioans $1.7 million in windows because of that feat.

It has already become lore how Universal Windows Direct paid for insurance on their promotion that gave away rebates for window work done earlier in the season in the occurrence that the Tribe reached that mark in a short two month *ahem* window.

While breaking a 14-month old mark so soon may be a surprise, the level that the Indians have achieved is not. The Indians window for contention has arrived on schedule and did so last year.

But maybe the most impressive part about the team’s 15-game run, and there are many, is the level of playing time from players that spent the majority of their seasons with the Columbus Clippers or even the Akron RubberDucks.

The first of many potential record-setting nights was a testament to that notion, as the Indians did enough offensively behind the first multi-home run night from Erik Gonzalez and the first career homer from Greg Allen to secure the win.

Over the course of the streak alone, the Indians have gotten 131 plate appearances from Allen, Gonzalez, Yandy Diaz, Francisco Mejia, Giovanny Urshela and Tyler Naquin combined. Key components of the team’s present makeup in Lonnie Chisenhall, Michael Brantley, Jay Bruce and Jason Kipnis have accounted for just 47.

It’s not as if that group of young players have been simple place-holders, with 27 hits and 17 walks in those appearances, a .336 on-base percentage.

It must be noted that: the majority of the hits (14) and walks (14) have been by way of Diaz, and the majority of the games in that streak have been against the depleted rosters of the White Sox and Tigers – mostly comprised of players with similar levels of experience.

Regardless, with a core of young players yet to scratch the surface of their potential contributing so heavily to the greatest run in team history cannot be understated. Whether it is the actual tangible contributions or simply the experience gained by being a part of the league’s best team in their best stretch of games, the future becomes ever brighter.

There is also a boost of energy provided by the young guys in the clubhouse, especially those like Allen and Mejia who are September call-ups getting their first action in the bigs.

Manager Terry Francona said there is enjoyment to go around.

“It’s exciting for everyone, including the staff, because it’s fun for everybody,” he said. “We don’t want guys sitting too much, because it’s just hard to feel like they’re involved. And they work hard, and then we talk about it all the time, they’re so good defensively. When they get a chance to hit, it’s nice to see them chip in.”

Yandy Leaves Early

Third baseman Yandy Diaz left the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. The injury sustained was a simple elbow contusion.