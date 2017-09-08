Browns QB Kevin Hogan To Back Up Rookie DeShone Kizer Sunday Against Steelers

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cody Kessler, Hue Jackson, Kevin Hogan

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Hogan will serve as the backup quarterback for the Browns Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Hue Jackson chose to go with Hogan over Cody Kessler, but it’s not a permanent decision contrary to what Jackson said earlier this week about how he’d like to select the backup QB.

“Cody’s going to have a chance to be the backup this year as well,” Jackson said.

Kessler started in April and the No. 1 QB before being replaced by Brock Osweiler after 9 training camp practices. Now he’s last on the depth chart, even though Jackson doesn’t view it that way.

Hogan started camp firmly entrenched as the No. 4 QB.

