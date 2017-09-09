Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets

Filed Under: Contests
TSO

92.3 The Fan gives you the chance to beat the box office with a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO & more, presented by Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 29th at 3 pm and 8 pm at Quicken Loans Arena.

Listen weekday mornings to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima and weekday afternoons with Bull & Fox for your chance to pick-a-ticket to the matinee or evening performance!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Q box office and livenation.com.

It’s all from sports radio 92.3 The Fan!

 

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017

Listen Live

Listen