Browns Comeback Falls Short, Steelers Win Opener 21-18

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns bounced back from a disastrous start, just not far enough.

After DeShone Kizer’s disastrous opening series and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown the Browns rallied to pull within 3 late in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.

Cleveland drops it’s NFL-record 13th straight opener and the 18th in 19 years since the franchise returned.

Kizer completed 20-of-30 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception and was sacked 7 times in his NFL regular season debut.

The newly revamped defense under Gregg Williams held their own forcing 6 punts – including 3 3-and-outs – and an interception. Two of Pittsburgh’s 3 scores were set up by big plays – a 50-yard completion on a ball that was tipped to Antonio Brown and a 41-yard pass interference penalty.

Brown caught all 11 of his targets for 182 yards, including an acrobatic 38 yard reception late in the fourth to help seal the game.

Two of Ben Roethlisberger’s three touchdowns went to tight end Jessee James.

Tyler Matakevich blocked Britton Colquitt’s punt and Anthoy Chickillo fell on it in the endzone for a 7-0 lead.

Kizer answered with a 1-yard TD run to tie the game at 7.

Kizer’s throw to Corey Coleman on a quick slant that came on fourth-and-goal at the 3 with less than 4 minutes left to make it 21-16 before Isaiah Crowell ran in for the 2-point try to provide the final margin.